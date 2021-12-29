COLDER TODAY WITH BRISK WEST WINDS

You might be dealing with slippery travel this morning. Last night’s snow and freezing drizzle has ended. However, with temperatures falling back into the teens and 20s, areas of snowmelt and standing water may turn to icy patches. Be especially careful on untreated and lesser traveled roads. Thankfully, road crews are treating the streets and today’s forecast is looking dry. Expect road conditions to improve into the midday and the afternoon.

Brisk west winds are ushering in colder temperatures. In fact, we’ll hover in the lower 20s for most of the day. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens. Any sunshine we get this morning, will eventually fade away behind increasing clouds this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tomorrow and into New Year’s Eve. A few flurries may fly here and there... Then, we’re keeping an eye on a strong storm that will pass mainly SOUTH of us during New Year’s Day. Depending on the exact track it takes, we may see a few inches of snow across eastern Wisconsin. However, that’s not carved in stone quite yet. What is certain, it that it’s going to turn much colder as we ring in 2022. Highs will only be in the teens this weekend. It’s going to be quite chilly at Lambeau Field when the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: NE/E 1-5 MPH

TODAY: Slippery roads possible. Sunshine, then clouds. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 23, steady temps

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cold, but calm. LOW: 12

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold, but calm. Flurries possible. HIGH: 25 LOW: 20

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. Blustery at night. HIGH: 31 LOW: 13

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Snow likely... Especially SOUTH. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 17 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Even colder, but less wind. HIGH: 11 LOW: 2

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Not quite as cold. HIGH: 21 HIGH: 15

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. HIGH: 28

