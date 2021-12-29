Black pastor remembered for building unity, uplifting others at Green Bay funeral

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The music playing inside Divine Temple Church of God in Christ set a mood of celebration rather than mourning for Lesley Carroll Green.

“Thank you, thank you Jesus. The soul life of mine,” his niece Ka-Ree Green sang during her uncle’s funeral service on Wednesday.

The pews of Divine Temple Church were packed with people paying their final respects to Pastor L.C. Green. Face masks were worn by all those in attendance.

“Pastor Green has summoned us here to celebrate his life,” the officiating superintendent Raymond Davis said.

In the church, Green was remembered as a unifier, someone who brought people together from various backgrounds. Personal stories were shared of how he spent time at the YMCA to help fill his pews.

“Every day I was in that office with him, getting nothing but wisdom,” Deacon Terry Cook said. “He taught me how to be a man not an adult. He taught me how to treat my kids.”

Cook says it’s because of Green he’s been sober for 13 years.

Church members say Green created the first black church in Green Bay, building a spiritual beacon for African Americans.

“He was very important in the fact that a lot of things that we needed in the community, he was trying to see that we had it,” Sharon Harper said. She’s been a member of the the church for 22 years.

Harper says Green was forward looking and mentored many in the church, supporting their efforts to engage with the community. One example of that is a basketball tournament held with police officers.

“He was a father to a lot of us that didn’t have fathers. That’s what he was to me. He was my father. I don’t want to get too emotional and start crying because I loved him that much.”

Green also helped broker relationships and ease tensions between members of the African American community and the city’s police department. Mayor Eric Genrich reflected on the pastor’s impact at last week’s common council meeting.

“[This] represents just a tremendous loss, unfortunately, for this community and for many of us personally,” Genrich said.

