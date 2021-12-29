From the archives: John Madden gives WBAY tour of the Madden Cruiser
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - John Madden made many trips to Lambeau Field during his career as a broadcaster and coach. He hated flying, so he rolled up to Green Bay in his Madden Cruiser.
In 1991, Madden gave former WBAY sports reporter Tim Hunt a tour of the bus. WBAY videojournalist Will Sentowski found the video in WBAY archives. Watch the full video above.
Madden passed away Tuesday at the age of 85.
As a coach of the Oakland Raiders, Madden defeated the Packers three times--twice at Lambeau Field.
He was revered in Green Bay during his broadcasting days. He had a good relationship with Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.
“I’ll always remember our pre-game mtgs, when we laughed & talked about anything but football. I’ll miss my dear friend,” Favre tweeted.
The Packers released the following statement:
“The Packers share our condolences with the family & friends of John Madden. His impact on the game of football was immeasurable, & his visits to Lambeau Field were special not only to the organization, but to Packers fans all over the country tuning in. He was one of a kind.”
