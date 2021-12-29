Advice for people in recovery celebrating the New Year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New Year’s Eve can be a difficult time for people who are in recovery. The holiday is often celebrated with parties that involve drinking.

Tina Marie Baeten is the Clinical Supervisor at the Jackie Nitschke Center. She joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 with advice for people who want to ring in the new year without alcohol or drugs.

REDEFINING FUN

“I think that the biggest challenge really is what the holidays mean. Redefining fun. Redefining celebration. I think it’s a challenge because there’s so much expectation that surrounds, whether it be the past experience of drinking during the time of the holiday season, or maybe dealing with stress during this time, but certainly the New Year is all about bringing in the New Year, we’re celebrating, it’s incredibly, in fact it’s a really very significant time where alcohol is used in that celebratory experience, so a lot of people in recovery or people who struggle with alcohol use disorder really have to look at how they can make it different and really surrounding themselves with people who are also trying to maintain sobriety so they don’t feel so alone in that process.

“There’s a lot of different things that can be done. Again, it’s starting a new tradition. It might be hanging out with people who are also in recovery. Sometimes there are specific groups that do get together, all in recovery, who get together to celebrate specific events. There are some events that are scheduled for that purpose to provide that safe space. Having a theme dinner. Going out to a movie. Having a game night with family or friends with the expectation that there won’t be any alcohol. Getting outside, doing some fun activities. Snowshoeing, a bonfire. It’s also a great time to reflect on positive changes. Things that have taken place over the course of the past year. Some goals for the future year. Can really create some opportunities for really good deep discussion where one wants to head for the future.”

SETTING EXPECTATIONS

“I think it really is again setting expectations ahead of time. A lot of times family members will say, ‘you’re the one who has the challenge, it’s not me, so therefore I really don’t want to change that.’ They don’t want to modify their drinking. I think having that expectation ahead of time that the individual who is not drinking is the one responsible to make that decision to make it really clear to their family or friends that they really either would ask that there not be alcohol around or that they won’t be attending if there is. If there’s too much temptation, or maybe bringing a friend along that doesn’t drink so they’re not the only one. But really that family members really recognize that as a need that they have, it’s a boundary they’re setting, it’s not meant to be an insult, and respecting that. Also supporting the person. If they’re family or friends, they’ve probably experienced the negative consequences related to that individual’s drinking. Really being in support of their sobriety so those relational conflicts or challenges can work out a little better is a real bonus.”

MAKE A PLAN

“I once heard it said that if you fail to plan you plan to fail. I don’t know if it’s exactly that black or white, but for sure the planning ahead so that a person’s not caught last minute--even for someone who chooses to go to a party or get together that they would also have an opportunity ot leave and have a form of transportation to leave if the drinking starts or gets really significantly unbearable for them. So definitely planning ahead, making sure those pieces are in place because it’s more often that when they don’t plan ahead, they run into some trouble and temptations and even end up drinking or using.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.