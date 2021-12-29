Aaron Rodgers not ruling out retirement after 2021 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers discussed his future on Wednesday, and would not rule out retirement.

In mere weeks, Rodgers could earn a 4th NFL MVP award. Only Peyton Manning has more than three MVPs.

But after this season? Staying in Green Bay, going elsewhere, or even retiring at the top of his game, is all still on the table according to Rodgers.

“I wouldn’t rule (retirement) out,” Rodgers said. “I think that I am just enjoying this season for this season... You know I still can play. I still have a love for the game. I still am super competitive. There will be a lot of things that I weigh in the offseason. Saying that doesn’t mean, or any of the comments I’ve made, don’t mean that I am thinking about elsewhere. The things I have said about the team this year, about Brian (Gutekunst) and I’s relationship, have been heartfelt and genuine and I do appreciate a lot of the things that I have seen from the team. I have enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason. And Brian has taken a lead in that. And I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown. I am just savoring this year as much as anything. It won’t be anything where I will drag it out for months and months. I will have conversations with my loved ones after the season, with Brian and Mark and Russ and the coaching staff and make a decision at some point. You know I won’t hold the team back from anything.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.