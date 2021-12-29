Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers not ruling out retirement after 2021 season

On the eve of a possible 4th MVP award, the Packers QB is talking about his future
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec 25. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. It was Rodgers' 443 touchdown pass as a member of the Green Bay Packers breaking Brett Favre's team record. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers discussed his future on Wednesday, and would not rule out retirement.

In mere weeks, Rodgers could earn a 4th NFL MVP award. Only Peyton Manning has more than three MVPs.

But after this season? Staying in Green Bay, going elsewhere, or even retiring at the top of his game, is all still on the table according to Rodgers.

“I wouldn’t rule (retirement) out,” Rodgers said. “I think that I am just enjoying this season for this season... You know I still can play. I still have a love for the game. I still am super competitive. There will be a lot of things that I weigh in the offseason. Saying that doesn’t mean, or any of the comments I’ve made, don’t mean that I am thinking about elsewhere. The things I have said about the team this year, about Brian (Gutekunst) and I’s relationship, have been heartfelt and genuine and I do appreciate a lot of the things that I have seen from the team. I have enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason. And Brian has taken a lead in that. And I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown. I am just savoring this year as much as anything. It won’t be anything where I will drag it out for months and months. I will have conversations with my loved ones after the season, with Brian and Mark and Russ and the coaching staff and make a decision at some point. You know I won’t hold the team back from anything.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Department of the Interior is seeking to rename at least 28 federal sites in Wisconsin...
Nearly 30 Wisconsin sites with indigenous slur to be renamed
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
Erik Averbeck from previous arrest in Brown County.
Fox Crossing man charged with hiding woman’s corpse after drug overdose
Firefighters honor the life of Vandenbroek Kaukauna firefighter Stephen Smith.
Flags fly at half-staff for Vandenbroek Kaukauna firefighter who died from COVID-19
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

Latest News

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) runs with an interception during the first...
Packers activate Jaire Alexander, add more players to COVID-19 list
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) in action during the first half of an NFL...
Packers add Marcedes Lewis, Oren Burks to reserve/COVID-19 list
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) against the Arizona Cardinals during the...
Packers place four on COVID-19 reserve list
The best Packers panel in the business breaks down Green Bay's win over the Browns.
On the Clock: Rodgers passes Favre, Packers beat Browns