Advertisement

3 Brilliant Minutes: Screen time, sleep time and eating habits

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Teens are spending a lot of time on social media. Brad Spakowitz says screen time has doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Academy of Pediatric says 73 percent of teens are getting less than the recommended 8-10 hours of sleep each night. Those teens could be eating a lot more sugar.

Brad discusses these studies and breaks it down for parents. Watch the video above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US Department of the Interior is seeking to rename at least 28 federal sites in Wisconsin...
Nearly 30 Wisconsin sites with indigenous slur to be renamed
A forensic odontologist confirmed the remains are those of David Koenig, who was reported...
Man looking for antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter
Erik Averbeck from previous arrest in Brown County.
Fox Crossing man charged with hiding woman’s corpse after drug overdose
Firefighters honor the life of Vandenbroek Kaukauna firefighter Stephen Smith.
Flags fly at half-staff for Vandenbroek Kaukauna firefighter who died from COVID-19
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

Latest News

Happy New Year's Eve - Vintage Clock With Golden Bokeh
Advice for people in recovery celebrating the New Year
Bellin Health and other local health care providers are rolling out the pediatric doses of...
White House: Navy medical team to start mission at Bellin Hospital Friday
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 death milestone
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 climb after holiday weekend