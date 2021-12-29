Advertisement

1 year later: Green Bay man with bionic arm reflects on life with prosthetic

Nick Kelley, 33, of Green Bay has a bionic arm that he controls with his chest and shoulder blade.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nicholas Kelley considers himself lucky for having a new arm, something he could not have imagined a few years ago.

“It’s just been astonishing to me. The way technology has advanced,” Kelley, 33, of Green Bay said. “I would’ve never thought that 8 years ago when I lost an arm, I didn’t think that a prosthetic would exist.”

Kelley spent three weeks in a medically induced coma in 2013 after he says a vehicle hit him in De Pere.

“Three way intersection I was driving a moped wearing a motor cross helmet, and I ended up striking a steel pole,” Kelley said.

His two passions are paintball and prosthetics, and one of his doctors gave Kelley a prosthetic to hold his paintball gun.

“I had no clue when I got this bionic prosthetic that I’d be holding two arms right now,” Kelley said.

Action 2 News was there in April of 2020 when Kelley first received his bionic arm, which he estimated the costs at $250,000. Considered a scientific marvel at the time, Kelley controls the arm’s movements using his chest and shoulder blade.

He says he notices the difference in day-to-day tasks.

“One morning I was getting a water bottle out of the fridge and I lost my front tooth because, I cranked on a water bottle,” he said. “I don’t have a bottle in front of me but now I just put it in my prosthetic and open it up.”

He adds that the best part about the bionic prosthetic is that he looks normal. People don’t realize he’s missing an arm if he wears a long sleeve sweatshirt.

Kelley has built a following on social media by sharing a message of hope and optimism. You can find him on TikTok as Nickkelley2022.

