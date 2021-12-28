SNOW SHOWERS LEADING TO SLIPPERY TRAVEL

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues into tonight. Wet snow will wrap up later, but some icy drizzle is possible as the snow exits. Slipper roads can be expected, so plan accordingly from tonight through Wednesday morning’s commute. Many spots should get between 2-4″ of snow; however, lesser amounts are expected closer to Lake Michigan. Some spots west and southwest of the Fox Cities may see as much as 5-6″ of snow.

Temperatures will briefly rise into the lower 30s around midnight tonight, then fall back into the upper teens to middle 20s by dawn. Temperatures should then hold steady for the rest of Wednesday. A blustery west-northwest breeze can be expected, making it feel colder. Wind chills will hold in the teens during the afternoon.

Lighter winds are expected Thursday with highs mainly in upper half of the 20s. Some spotty light snow is possible during the day, with the highest chance across the Northwoods. For Friday, skies will become cloudy and highs will make it to near 30 degrees. While a light snow shower is possible late, steadier snow begins to fall after Midnight.

The next big weather maker arrives early New Year’s Day... but recent trends suggest it could take a more southern route. It’s definitely something to watch as a continued southward shift means little to no snow. However, even a subtle shift northward could bring several inches of accumulation. Stay tuned for updates over the coming days.

There won’t be any weather issues for the Packers Sunday night game, other than plenty of cold air. Temperatures will likely be in the single digits... dress in layers!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: WNW 10-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: N/SE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Wet snow through the evening... 2-4″ for most. Icy drizzle late. LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery with steady temperatures. A stray flake? HIGH: 26 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty flakes, especially NORTH. HIGH: 29 LOW: 22

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with some late flakes possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with snow showers... steadiest SOUTH. Blustery and colder. HIGH: 17 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cold! HIGH: 12 LOW: 1

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Not quite as chilly. HIGH: 20 LOW: 7

TUESDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Milder. HIGH: 27

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.