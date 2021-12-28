SNOW IS MOVING BACK IN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through this evening. Snow will gradually overspread the area during the rest of the afternoon and evening. Roads will become slick so plan accordingly this evening, tonight, and for Wednesday morning’s commute. Many spots should get between 2-4″ of snow, however, lesser amounts are expected farther east towards Lake Michigan while some spots west and southwest of the Fox Cities may get 3-6″. Some light freezing drizzle is possible at the back edge of the snow sometime after midnight.

Temperatures will rise into the lower 30s by around midnight tonight and then fall back below freezing by sunrise Wednesday. It looks like we’ll hover in the 20s and teens all day Wednesday. Highs mainly in the 20s look reasonable for Thursday and Friday as well. While a few light snow shower or flurries will be possible during the end of the week, the overall pattern for the end of 2021 will be quiet.

The next big weather maker is possible Saturday... but recent trends suggest it could take a more southern route. It’s definitely something to watch since Saturday is New Year’s Day. Stay tuned for updates over the coming days.

There won't be any weather issues for the Packers Sunday night game, other than plenty of cold air. Dress in layers!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-15 MPH MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Snow develops. Slippery roads by evening. HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: Evening wet snow... 2-4″ for most (see above narrative). Icy drizzle late. LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes are possible. Steady temperatures. HIGH: 26 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. HIGH: 27 LOW: 22

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or light snow showers possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with snow. Turning blustery. HIGH: 17 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder. HIGH: 12 LOW: 0

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Not quite as cold. HIGH: 20

