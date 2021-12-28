MORE SNOW THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING...

It’s another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... We’ll see thickening clouds today as our next weathermaker pushes towards Wisconsin. Look for snow to develop this afternoon. Roads will become slippery towards the evening drive home. The wet snow will continue through the evening with MOST folks receiving 2-4″. A few spots over central Wisconsin may get a little more, while areas along the lakeshore may get a little less. As the snow wraps up overnight, we might see a touch of freezing drizzle. While there may be some slick spots tomorrow morning, road conditions will be improving.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be up and down over the next couple days... We’ll rise into the lower 30s, but probably not until AFTER sunset. Then, our temperatures will drop back into the 20s tomorrow. Wednesday may be one of those odd days where the temperature falls a bit during the day despite some sunshine.

In general, our forecast is looking colder. Highs will be mainly in the 20s to wrap up the old year. A stronger push of cold air is expected to arrive to ring in 2022. Highs this weekend will be in the teens, with single digit lows. A storm will be also be passing south of us on New Year’s Day... Right now, it looks like we’ll get some light snow, but depending on the storm’s track, we may have to adjust our forecast. Stay tuned.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 1-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Afternoon snow. Slippery roads late. HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: Evening wet snow... 2-4″ for most (see above narrative). Icy drizzle late. LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Some morning sun, then cloudy. Seasonably cold. Flurries at NIGHT? HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A few flakes. HIGH: 29 LOW: 22

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries. HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with snow. Turning blustery. HIGH: 19 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Even colder, but less wind. HIGH: 13 LOW: 2

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Not quite as cold. HIGH: 20

