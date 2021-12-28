Advertisement

MORE SNOW THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... We’ll see thickening clouds today as our next weathermaker pushes towards Wisconsin. Look for snow to develop this afternoon. Roads will become slippery towards the evening drive home. The wet snow will continue through the evening with MOST folks receiving 2-4″. A few spots over central Wisconsin may get a little more, while areas along the lakeshore may get a little less. As the snow wraps up overnight, we might see a touch of freezing drizzle. While there may be some slick spots tomorrow morning, road conditions will be improving.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be up and down over the next couple days... We’ll rise into the lower 30s, but probably not until AFTER sunset. Then, our temperatures will drop back into the 20s tomorrow. Wednesday may be one of those odd days where the temperature falls a bit during the day despite some sunshine.

In general, our forecast is looking colder. Highs will be mainly in the 20s to wrap up the old year. A stronger push of cold air is expected to arrive to ring in 2022. Highs this weekend will be in the teens, with single digit lows. A storm will be also be passing south of us on New Year’s Day... Right now, it looks like we’ll get some light snow, but depending on the storm’s track, we may have to adjust our forecast. Stay tuned.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 1-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Afternoon snow. Slippery roads late. HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: Evening wet snow... 2-4″ for most (see above narrative). Icy drizzle late. LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Some morning sun, then cloudy. Seasonably cold. Flurries at NIGHT? HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A few flakes. HIGH: 29 LOW: 22

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries. HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with snow. Turning blustery. HIGH: 19 LOW: 2

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Even colder, but less wind. HIGH: 13 LOW: 2

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Not quite as cold. HIGH: 20

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Macullen Schnell of Kiel was a member of the New Holstein Police Department. He died on...
New Holstein Police officer dies on Christmas after bout with cancer
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) against the Arizona Cardinals during the...
Packers place four on COVID-19 reserve list
A mobile home explodes in Marquette County. Dec. 25, 2021.
Mobile home explodes in Princeton area
Generic image of crash scene
Sheriff identifies man killed in township of Luxemburg crash

Latest News

First Alert Weather
ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW TUESDAY AFTERNOON & NIGHT
More snow coming Tuesday afternoon
More snow coming Tuesday afternoon
James Webb Space Telescope
3 Brilliant Minutes: James Webb telescope launches
December 27 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking more snow