Green Bay superintendent talks about enhanced safety as students return to class

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After several threats against Preble High School and a student able to sneak a gun into Green Bay East, the Green Bay Area Public School District is ready to go back to class with enhanced safety measures.

Superintendent Stephen Murley joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about what students can expect as they go back to class on Monday, Jan. 3.

“Obviously we’ve got a couple of challenges in front of us. First one would be making sure that we’re ready to come back to school and students are safe and secure and able to focus on teaching and learning. And then obviously we’ve got a new wave of the pandemic washing through right now, some new recommendations from the CDC, so working on those two things right now in this break between the two holidays so we’re ready to come back Monday, Jan. 3,” said Murley.

Prior to the winter break, the secondary schools went into virtual learning. Preble High School had received several threats via social media. A student was able to sneak a handgun into Green Bay East High School.

Students are set to return to class after the winter break. There may be some new safety protocols.

“It is likely we’ll see a continuation of some of the same mitigation processes that were put in place at our schools that week before break. Discussion underway right now about limiting the availability of backpacks during the school day, into school, into the locker and then materials around the classrooms.

“Also consideration for reducing the amount of entry points at our secondary schools just to make sure we’ve got an opportunity for supervisory staff to have eyes on kids as they come in. We used ID checks last week. Not sure we’re going to do that as we move into this next week here, but again that’s topic of conversation for all of our secondary administrative teams as we get ready for kids to come back on Monday,” said Murley.

Murley thanked the police department for helping them secure buildings and move resource officers.

“Green Bay Police Department has been incredibly cooperative. Last week, if you were around our secondary schools, you would have likely seen more police presence, black and white cars outside, either parked in front or patrolling campuses. We were able to shift our school resource officers around again with the cooperation with the Green Bay Police Department to make sure we had them in the buildings we felt were most necessary. They’ve been very cooperative, very willing to step up and provide additional manpower when it’s necessary. That focus on our students, staff and families, making sure they feel safe and secure when the come in Monday morning,” Murley said.

Murley says they’re looking to have a parent education seminar about social media platforms and the consequences for students who misuse them.

