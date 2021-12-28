Fox Crossing man charged with hiding woman’s corpse after drug overdose

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fox Crossing man is accused of hiding a woman’s body in a basement after a drug overdose.

An affidavit shows Erik L. Averbeck, 44, has been charged with Hiding a Corpse in Winnebago County.

On Dec. 15, a Fox Crossing detective was contacted by the Department of Corrections about word going around about the overdose death of a woman on Fatima St. The DOC and police conducted a visit to a home in the Village of Fox Crossing where they found a body wrapped in a tarp in the basement.

Averbeck was at the home. He told the DOC officers that he found the victim the previous night. When asked who wrapped her body, Averback replied, “I did.”

The criminal complaint said word of the woman’s overdose death had been shared on Facebook prior to police being tipped off by the DOC. A relative who had dropped the victim off at the home on Dec. 11 said there had been a recent post on Facebook about an overdose and a person wrapped up in a tarp.

On Dec. 15, police executed a search warrant at the home on Fatima St. They recovered evidence, including a syringe cap, metal spoon with a substance on it and a piece of aluminum foil.

In an interview, Averbeck said he was living at the home with another woman when he found the victim dead in the basement. Fearing he and his roommate would get in trouble, they went to a hardware store and picked up a tarp. He said he wrapped the victim’s body in the tarp and he secured it with duct tape. At one point, he tried to remove some tape because he was having second thoughts.

Averbeck said he had last seen the victim on Dec. 11.

Averbeck said he had purchased heroin on Friday, Dec. 10. He described it as having a “fentanyl type high.” He said he didn’t know if the victim had used drugs that day.

An autopsy found fentanyl was present in the victim. The death was determined to be an overdose.

Security footage from the hardware store on Dec.14 shows Averback holding a blue tarp. Investigators also found a receipt for the tarp, which was paid for in cash on Dec. 14.

Averbeck was taken into custody. On Dec. 19, he made statements on a telephone call from jail that was recorded.

“I made a bad situation a lot worse,” Averbeck said. “This chick was living downstairs. She, she OD’d. Or she died somehow. We found her days later. And I wrapped her up in a tarp.”

Averbeck continued, “All I did was. All I did was, was what they said they were gonna charge with me was concealing a corpse and that’s an F felony. And that’s not that bad. I’ve had worse felonies.”

Averbeck said the victim had been living there to help with rent. He said he went down to do laundry and found her. Averbeck said that he believed someone was down there with her before and left out the back door.

If convicted, Averbeck faces up to 12 years and 6 months in prison.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.