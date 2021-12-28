Advertisement

Florida officials find car in hit-and-run that killed 2 children

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have found the car that plowed into a group of children in Florida, killing two and injuring four.

But detectives are still searching for the man who was driving it.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says two girls who were 5 and 6 died at the scene Monday.

Two 9-year-old girls, a 10-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were unknown Tuesday.

Officials say the man tried to pass a bus as it was pulling out to merge into his lane.

The car drove off the roadway into a sidewalk and hit the children.

