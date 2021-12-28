Flags to fly at half-staff for Vandenbroek Kaukauna firefighter who died from COVID-19

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday for a Vandenbroek Kaukauna firefighter who died after contracting COVID-19.

Stephen M. Smith passed away on Dec. 20. He was 54-years-old.

Smith received his diagnosis on Nov. 27 after contracting the virus in the line of duty. He passed away at a hospital.

“We extend our sincerest sympathies to Steve’s wife and kids, his friends, and his colleagues as they grapple with his tragic loss,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “To those who knew him, Steve was a good friend and someone who cared deeply about others, and he will be missed by the many whose lives he affected.”

Smith spent 28 years with the Vandenbroek Kaukauna Fire Department.

“He will be greatly missed by all,” reads a post on the department’s Facebook page. “Rest easy Steve, we’ll take it from here.”

“Steve took great pride in the ability to help others. He had so much more to give, and so many more adventures to undertake,” reads an obituary.

Smith is survived by his wife and daughters and extended family.

