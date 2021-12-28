Advertisement

Evers: Voters should decide if Milwaukee DA keeps job

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in Ladysmith, Wis. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The state handed out about $15 million in grants for tourism and sports marketing in Wisconsin earlier this month.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says voters should decided whether Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor keeps his job.

A group of Milwaukee taxpayers has filed a complaint with Evers demanding he remove District Attorney John Chisholm from his post. Chisholm has taken intense criticism for allowing his office to recommend $1,000 cash bail for Darrell Brooks after he allegedly ran over the mother of his child with his SUV. Days after he posted the bail he allegedly drove the SUV through a Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people.

Evers told WDJT-TV in a year-end interview that his office will investigate if the complaint is verified but he’d rather the voters decide Chisholm’s fate rather than “kick someone out of office.”

