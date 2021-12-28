Confirmed cases of COVID-19 climb after holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Wisconsin after a slow holiday weekend.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health Services reported 5,758 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. That’s up from 2.621 new cases reported Monday.

The seven-day average of new confirmed cases is 3,622. The percent positive by test over seven days is 15.3 percent.

Wisconsin’s seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths is 24, meaning we should surpass the 10,000 milestone by Wednesday.

The state has confirmed 9,980 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There are 1,102 probable deaths.

On Tuesday, new deaths were reported in the counties of Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Winnebago

There’s been no significant change in hospitalization numbers in Northeast Wisconsin. Overall capacity in Wisconsin shows 93 percent of hospital beds in use and 96.5 percent of ICU beds in use. Seventy-seven percent of Wisconsin hospitals have ICUs at peak capacity.

The state says 61.8 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 58 percent have completed their vaccine series.

COVID-19 activity is Critically High in 39 counties and Very High in 33 counties.

Several counties in the WBAY area are in the Critically High Category. That includes Oconto, Brown, Outagamie, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Winnebago, Calumet, Waushara, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

The categorization means there is there is a critically high burden of the number of cases per 100,000 people.

Omicron is the predominant strain among new COVID-19 cases nationwide.

TUESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 20.3% received vaccine (+0.3)/14.2% completed vaccinations (+0.4)

12 to 17: 56.8% received vaccine (+0.2)/52.1% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

18 to 24: 56.5% received vaccine (+0.2)/51.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 61.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 66.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 69.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/66.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 76.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/73.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/81.9% completed vaccinations (-0.1)

TUESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 63.0% (+0.1) 59.6% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 55.1% (+0.1) 52.3% Dodge (87,839) 50.4% 47.7% Door (27,668) (NE) 76.8% (+0.1) 72.0% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.6% 50.7% Forest (9,004) 50.7% (+0.1) 48.0% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.3% (+2.1) 48.7% (+1.7) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 55.6% (+0.1) 52.2% (-0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.1% 49.1% Langlade (19,189) 52.5% 50.0% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.4% (+0.1) 55.6% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 51.8% (+0.5) 49.0% (+0.3) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.4% 73.8% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51.3% (+0.1) 48.9% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 61.9% (+0.1) 58.5% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.3% (+0.1) 44.1% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 60.4% 57.2% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 53.9% (+0.1) 51.2% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.7% (+0.1) 42.3% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 60.2% (+0.1) 56.5% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 287,445 (60.6%, +0.2) 272,283 (57.4% +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 318,979 (58.0% +0.1) 301,148 (54.8%,) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,605,833 (61.8% +.01) 3,383,500 (58.0%)

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 49,902 cases (+779) (305 deaths)(+1)

Calumet – 8,698 cases (+19) (77 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,651 cases (+29) (74 deaths)

Dodge – 18,103 cases (+165) (241 deaths)

Door – 4,420 cases (+93) (41 deaths)

Florence - 619 cases (+1) ( 15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 20,611 cases (+82) (185 deaths)(+2)

Forest - 1,729 cases (+1) (36 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,890 cases (+23) (33 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,046 cases (+32) (41 deaths)(+1)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,673 cases (+19) (57 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,559 cases (+14) (35 deaths)

Langlade - 3,581 cases (+6) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 12,687 cases (+113) (108 deaths)

Marinette - 7301 cases (+2) (83 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,062 cases (+22) (52 deaths)

Menominee – 1,029 cases (+11) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 7,165 cases (+51) (72 deaths)

Outagamie – 30,977 cases (+149) (273 deaths)

Shawano – 7,243 cases (+21) (91 deaths)

Sheboygan – 20,934 cases (+12) (182 deaths)

Waupaca – 8,393 cases (+42) (166 deaths)

Waushara – 3,576 cases (+6) (57 deaths)

Winnebago – 29,195 cases (+122) (276 deaths)(+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Michigan did not update numbers on Dec. 24 due to the holiday.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

