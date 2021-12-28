Advertisement

Appleton plans to pay to replace lead service pipes on private property

All property owners in the city who identify as having lead or galvanized service lines are eligible.
Appleton is on mission to get rid of lead service pipes by covering the cost of replacement for...
Appleton is on mission to get rid of lead service pipes by covering the cost of replacement for private property owners.(WBAY)
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton is on a mission to get rid of lead service pipes by covering the cost of replacement for private property owners.

Earlier this year the Appleton council passed an ordinance requiring property owners to replace their lead or galvanized service lines. Those replacements can cost upwards of $5,000.

City officials are now developing a program that would use state and federal money, including $1 million of the $14.9 Million they will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover the cost of replacing those pipes for private property owners.

“Appleton’s goal obviously is we want to provide everyone in our community was safe, high-quality water, and getting the lead out,” Paula Vandehey, the director of Public Works said.

Appleton is also applying for a $500,000 grant from the Wisconsin DNR to enhance its replacement program.

All property owners in the city who identify as having lead or galvanized service lines are eligible.

Previously, property owners weren’t required to replace lead service lines unless the lines leaked or failed. Then they had to replace the lines with another material like copper or plastic.

“That can be a financial burden, especially if people, you know, weren’t counting on it or planning to do it,” Vandehey said.

With the program, property owners will only be responsible for covering restoration costs.

The program won’t cover the replacement of lead pipes inside a home.

“If your service happens to cut through, you know, some sidewalk or your porch for your driveway apron, those costs will be on the property owner, but the city will be picking up the cost to have the contractor put in the new service,” Vandehey said.

Of the 27,000 service lines in Appleton today, 87 need replacing. Vandehey said more are expected to be found as they survey town.

“As we continue doing this inventory, we know that we’re going to find more. So the idea is just to continue to find them and then get them replaced,” Vandehey said.

The remaining service lines in Appleton will be inspected by city staff in the next couple of years to determine how many additional lines must be replaced.

