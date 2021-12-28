Advertisement

Appleton business owner spreading holiday cheer in Mexico

The Frio Mexican Treats shop in Appleton remains temporarily closed.
By Casey Torres
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Frio Mexican Treats on Wisconsin Ave. in Appleton has had a closed sign on display since December 15th, but the inside won’t remain empty forever.

The owner, Hugo Ramirez, will open up shop in about two weeks when he returns from his trip in Chihuahua, Mexico where he’s been up in the mountains dropping off food, clothes, blankets, and toys for families who are not as fortunate as others.

“You can always make their day, or at least take them out of their reality they’re living from, for at least 30, 40 minutes to an hour. I think that changes a lot. That gives them something else to think about besides their reality they’re in,” said Hugo Ramirez, the ice cream shop’s owner.

This is the second year Ramirez visited the Mexican communities, but he had to sell his motorcycle to come up with the money for the first trip.

“It’s been a little tricky for us these couple of years, especially this year has been the hardest. The other ones we managed, somehow, but this one---there’s been a shortage on basically everything,” he said.

He said sometimes they can’t break even.

“It’s loss, after loss, after loss,” said Ramirez.

He had extra money from his motorcycle’s sale and used it for this year’s trip. Donations from a handful of customers in the Fox cities went toward the trip.

“They showed up, and they made sure that we made it. And they made sure that we’ve been surviving so far, and for that, I don’t even have words,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez is hopeful the new year will bring a steady business and a third trip to Mexico.

