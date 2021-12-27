Advertisement

Woman, man rescued from Pigeon Lake in Manitowoc County

(Source: WALB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was rescued after trying to catch her dogs that ran out on some ice in Manitowoc County. A man who tried to help her was also rescued.

On Dec. 27, at 11:56 a.m., the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office and local first responders reported to Pigeon Lake in the Town of Liberty.

The Sheriff’s Office says some dogs ran onto the lake and a 31-year-old Chicago woman tried to catch them. The woman and the dogs broke through the ice.

As rescue crews responded, a New Holstein man got in a kayak and attempted to help the woman. The 32-year-old man also ended up in the water.

The man and the woman were able to get out of the water and on top of the ice. Fire departments rescued them from the lake. The man and woman were taken to a local hospital.

The dogs got to shore where a Good Samaritan kept them safe.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds people to check the ice conditions before going out. We’ve had a mild winter.

