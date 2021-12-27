Wisconsin averaging 25 new COVID-19 deaths, nearing 10,000 mark

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The seven-day average of new COVID-19 deaths is 25.

The Department of Health Services says 9,928 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 with 1,101 probable deaths. The state is still on track to hit the 10,000 death milestone before the new year.

“We encourage you to look at the 7-day average because daily numbers fluctuate, and this gives a better understanding of virus activity across the state,” says the Department of Health Services.

Wisconsin’s seven-day average of of new confirmed cases is 3,375.

No new vaccination numbers were reported Monday due to a technical issue. Numbers reported on Christmas Eve show 61.7 percent of residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 58 percent have completed their vaccine series. The state has reported 1.5 million booster shots.

There’s been no significant change in hospitalization numbers in Northeast Wisconsin. Overall capacity in Wisconsin shows 93 percent of hospital beds in use and 96.5 percent of ICU beds in use.

COVID-19 activity is Critically High in 39 counties and Very High in 33 counties.

Several counties in the WBAY area are in the Critically High Category. That includes Oconto, Brown, Outagamie, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Winnebago, Calumet, Waushara, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

The categorization means there is there is a critically high burden of the number of cases per 100,000 people.

Omicron is the predominant strain among new COVID-19 cases nationwide.

FRIDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 20% received vaccine (+0.2)/13.8% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

12 to 17: 56.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.9% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 56.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 60.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 66.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/63.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 69.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/66.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 76.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/73.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/82.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

FRIDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 62.9% 59.6% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 55.0% (+0.1) 52.3% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 50.4% (+0.1) 47.7% Door (27,668) (NE) 76.7% (+0.1) 71.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.6% (+0.1) 50.7% Forest (9,004) 50.6% 48.0% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 49.2% (+0.1) 47.0% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 55.5% 52.3% (-0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.1% (+0.1) 49.1% Langlade (19,189) 52.5% (+0.1) 49.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.3% 55.6% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 51.3% 48.6% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.4% 73.8% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51.2% (+0.1) 48.9% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 61.8% (+0.1) 58.5% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.2% (+0.1) 44.0% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 60.4% (+0.1) 57.1% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 53.8% 51.2% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.6% 42.3% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 60.1% (+0.1) 56.5% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 286,720 (60.4%, -0.1) 271,959 (57.3% -0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 318,439 (57.9% +0.1) 301,089 (54.8%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,600,100 (61.7%) 3,381,690 (58.0%, +0.1)

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 49,123 cases (+316) (304 deaths)

Calumet – 8,679 cases (+82) (77 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,651 cases (+29) (74 deaths)

Dodge – 17,938 cases (+3) (241 deaths)

Door – 4,327 cases (-1) (41 deaths)

Florence - 618 cases (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 20,529 cases (+97) (183 deaths)(+1)

Forest - 1,728 cases (+1) (36 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,890 cases (+23) (33 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,014 cases (+3) (40 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,673 cases (+19) (57 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,545 cases (+4) (35 deaths)

Langlade - 3,575 cases (+23) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 12,574 cases (+47) (108 deaths)

Marinette - 7,299 cases (83 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,062 cases (+22) (52 deaths)

Menominee – 1,018 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 7,114 cases (+16) (72 deaths)

Outagamie – 30,828cases (+239) (273 deaths)

Shawano – 7,222 cases (+12) (91 deaths)

Sheboygan – 20,922 cases (+77) (182 deaths)

Waupaca – 8,356 cases (+67) (166 deaths)

Waushara – 3,570 cases (+2) (57 deaths)

Winnebago – 29,073 cases (+184) (275 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Michigan did not update numbers on Dec. 24 due to the holiday.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

