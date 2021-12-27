Advertisement

US steps up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires

U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine...
U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine fires that have plagued Hyundai and Kia vehicles for more than six years.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine fires that have plagued Hyundai and Kia vehicles for more than six years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a new engineering analysis investigation covers more than 3 million vehicles from the 2011 through 2016 model years.

The agency has 161 complaints of engine fires, some of which occurred in vehicles that already have been recalled.

Engine failures and fires have dogged the Korean automakers’ vehicles September of 2015 when it issued an engine failure recall.

Since then it has issued at least eight more recalls for a host of engine problems, according to NHTSA documents posted on its website Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macullen Schnell of Kiel was a member of the New Holstein Police Department. He died on...
New Holstein Police officer dies on Christmas after bout with cancer
Generic image of crash scene
Green Bay man killed in township of Luxemburg crash
TV screen and remote
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Streaming service scams and driver’s license scams
More than 77,000 fans pack Lambeau Field on Christmas
More than 77,000 fans celebrate Christmas Day at Lambeau Field
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs

Latest News

Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one of NASCAR’s best-known families, has died.
Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of racing family, dies at 91
Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day,...
Police probe video linked to Windsor Castle Christmas breach
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Elizabeth Holmes jury to begin second week of deliberations
Twelve states have seen at least a 10% hike in COVID-19 hospitalizations this past week...
Omicron spreading nationally during holidays