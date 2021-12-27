Two Rivers Police Department welcomes first K-9 officer

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Two Rivers Police Department is welcoming its first K-9 officer.

Officer Xanti will work with handler Officer Andrew Lade.

K-9 Xanti will be sworn in February during a city council meeting. That will mark the completion of his training.

“We want to thank all of you that helped us to reach this goal and supported this program. We hope that Officer Xanti will be a great asset to our community for many years. More information about Officer Xanti will be coming in the weeks ahead,” reads a post on the Two Rivers Police Department Facebook page.

The department announced in November that it had reached its initial K-9 funding goal. The program is now fully funded. The department sold t-shirts and plush toys and received donations from the community.

