Sykes to join Indiana Pacers
Former GB Phoenix star reportedly to receive long-awaited NBA shot
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay Phoenix star Keifer Sykes is going to get his long-awaited, and long worked for, shot in the NBA. The Indiana Pacers are reportedly going to sign the guard, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Sykes starred for Green Bay from 2011-2015, winning two Horizon League Player of the Year awards. Since then, hee has been on 4 NBA summer league rosters, and played professionally in China, Greece, Turkey, South Korea, Italy and Australia.
He also made big headlines by making a million-dollar shot to win The Basketball Tournament while playing for Boeheim’s Army last summer.
Sykes has been playing for the G-League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants this season, averaging 16.3 pts per game, and 8 assists per game.
The Pacers next game is Wednesday night at home against Charlotte.
