Sykes to join Indiana Pacers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay Phoenix star Keifer Sykes is going to get his long-awaited, and long worked for, shot in the NBA. The Indiana Pacers are reportedly going to sign the guard, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Indiana Pacers are waiving guard Brad Wanamaker and plan to sign guard Keifer Sykes, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 27, 2021

Sykes starred for Green Bay from 2011-2015, winning two Horizon League Player of the Year awards. Since then, hee has been on 4 NBA summer league rosters, and played professionally in China, Greece, Turkey, South Korea, Italy and Australia.

He also made big headlines by making a million-dollar shot to win The Basketball Tournament while playing for Boeheim’s Army last summer.

KEIFER SYKES FOR $1 MILLION!!!!!!!!!!!!@BoeheimsArmy IS YOUR TBT 2021 CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tgAwO8tMpa — TBT (@thetournament) August 4, 2021

Sykes has been playing for the G-League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants this season, averaging 16.3 pts per game, and 8 assists per game.

The league leaders in assists and rebounds went OFF for @TheMadAnts, who scored 139 POINTS 😳



Keifer Sykes: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST

Terry Taylor: 20 PTS, 12 REB pic.twitter.com/Gtoqa19Gbr — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 15, 2021

The Pacers next game is Wednesday night at home against Charlotte.

