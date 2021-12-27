Advertisement

Start of Herd, G League season postponed

Basketball game at Menominee Nation Arena (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The start of the G League regular season, originally scheduled for December 27th, has been postponed until January 5th.

The biggest issue right now for the G League is the number of players currently playing up on NBA roster as COVID-19 replacements. The delay will allow teams to safely get their players back after the holiday season, and for teams to replenish their rosters after the call-ups are complete.

The Wisconsin Herd had five call-ups during the Winter Showcase, and were scheduled to have one home game in Oshkosh between December 27th and January 4th. In all four games, three on the road, will be effected by the postponement.

Information on the rescheduled game set for December 27th at Oshkosh Arena will be announced at a later date. Fans that purchased tickets for the game against the Long Island Nets will receive tickets to the NBA G League Ignite exhibition game on February 12th, and will not have to pay the price difference.

The Herd are scheduled to resume play against Delaware at home on January 5th.

