Packers place four on COVID-19 reserve list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers placed four players no the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, which is the most for the team in any single day since the start of the pandemic.

Going on the COVID-19 reserve list included G Ben Braden, WR Amari Rodgers, LB Tipa Galeai, and LB Ty Summers. Green Bay placed three players on the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of the Christmas Day game, and now have seven players from the 53-man roster and two practice squad players on COVID-19 reserve.

“Certainly, you’re trying to take every step to mitigate the risks within, especially within your building. We’re definitely going to look at how we can do that around here, just making sure we mask up as a team when we’re inside and then try to keep people as spread out as possible – maybe even contemplating, if we get more of these, maybe going to virtual meetings and then just showing up when we want to get together to go out on the field. So, we’ll look at everything because we do know this: The availability thing is real. When you have your players available, I think we’re a pretty darn good football team and we need to try to keep as many people available as possible,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

The latest group of players heading on the COVID-19 reserve list includes mostly role players. Rodgers and Galeai are the two biggest contributors going on the list Monday. Rodgers has served as the Packers punt returner for most of the season, and returned kick offs against the Browns. Galeai registered his first sack against the Browns on Saturday.

Braden entered the game against Cleveland for one series in order to get some experience with the first string offense. Summers was placed on injured reserve last week.

