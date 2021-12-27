Advertisement

New Holstein Police officer dies on Christmas after bout with cancer

Macullen Schnell of Kiel was a member of the New Holstein Police Department.
Macullen Schnell of Kiel was a member of the New Holstein Police Department. He died on Christmas Day after battling a very aggressive and rare form of cancer.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - New Holstein police are mourning the loss of one of their own.

New Holstein Police Chief Eric Fisher says Macullen Schnell of Kiel was not only a great officer but human being, according to a Facebook post on the department’s page.

Posted by New Holstein Police Department on Sunday, December 26, 2021

Schnell took part in New Holstein’s Shop with a Cop earlier this month. Photos on social media show him smiling while surrounded with other officers.

According to the Facebook page “No One Fights Alone/Team MAC Macullen Schnell,” he died on Christmas night with his mother and father by his side.

Schnell was previously diagnosed with grey zone lymphoma in 2020, a very rare and aggressive form of cancer.

At the time of his death he was dealing with Graft-versus-Host-Disease and a bacterial virus, according to the Facebook page.

Schnell was in his early 20s when he died.

