Mobile home explodes in Princeton area

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was hurt when a mobile home exploded in Marquette County on Christmas Day.

At 1:38 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an explosion at Puckaway Shores in Mecan Township.

No one was home at the time of the explosion and there were no reports of injuries.

Princeton Fire and Rescue says the “structure blew outward.” That spread debris throughout the area.

The explosion is under investigation by Princeton Fire and Rescue and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

