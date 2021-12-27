Local pediatrician urges COVID vaccines for kids on winter break

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just one week after Wisconsin reported its first child covid-19 death, one local pediatrician is urging parents to get their kids vaccinated.

Pediatrician Dr. Donald Beno with Aurora BayCare Medical Center said now is the perfect time to schedule a vaccine appointment as kids are home on winter break. “The hardest part is certainly school districts are going to start thinking about discontinuing masks mandates, which is scary given the omicron variant,” said Dr. Beno.

According to Wisconsin DHS’s latest data, less than 15 percent of kids ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated. About 20 percent have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I found a lot of disinformation. A lot of things on social media that just frankly, aren’t true and things taken out of context,” said Dr. Beno. “Even falsities about people dying from the vaccine. it’s just not true.”

Some parents have voiced concern over the longevity of the vaccine. For example, what the vaccine means 10 to 15 years later.

In an open letter to parents, Manitowoc County health officer Stephanie Lambert reminds parents that, “there has never been a known vaccine-related problem that first arises 6 months later or 6 years later.” He goes on to write all adverse side effects have been detected within 6 weeks of vaccination.

DHS Secretary Designee Karen Timberlake said that can’t be said about a Covid-19 infection and possible long-term effects.

“Covid creates risk for children, and it creates risk of complications,” said Timberlake. “Children are being found to experience long-covid symptoms to keep them out long periods of time.”

Dr. Beno hopes Pfizer’s recent update on its vaccine trial for kids between the ages 6 months and under 5 years old helps parents realize safety is a top priority.

“What they tried to do for children under five was to see, could we go down as low as three micrograms, so 1/10 of the dose an adult gets?” said Dr. Beno. “What they found was, unfortunately, it did not give good enough protection in the children aged two to five.”

Pfizer said it is considering whether to increase the dosage or add a third shot to the series for this young age group. On its website, Pfizer writes “The decision to evaluate a third dose of 3 µg for children 6 months to under 5 years of age reflects the companies’ commitment to carefully select the right dose to maximize the risk.”

“That doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong, it means they’re doing the science that they’re supposed to do to make sure that we have the lowest possible effective dose,” said Dr. Beno.

If a third dose study is successful, Pfizer hopes to get Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for this new age group during the first half of 2022.

“We need to follow the science,” said Dr. Beno. “We need to stop following the noise, the falsities, and the misinformation that is out there. How many more people have to die?”

