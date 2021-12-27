LIGHT SNOW OR ICY DRIZZLE POSSIBLE TODAY

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Most of the area picked up a slushy 1-4″ of snow overnight. Another inch or two of wet snow is possible NORTH of Green Bay. Areas farther south will have lighter snow showers, mixed with drizzle, which could be icy. Either way, many roads will be slippery this morning, so allow for extra travel time. Our travel conditions will gradually improve into the afternoon as this wintry precipitation fades and road crews continue plowing and treating the roads.

Temperatures will be milder today, with many highs in the upper-half of the 30s, but colder weather returns tonight. As this storm system pulls away, a blustery west wind will cause temperatures to drop this evening. Lows will dip into the teens tonight, with highs close to the freezing mark tomorrow.

Tomorrow is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Our next weathermaker will bring us another 2-5″ of wet, packing snow across the area. It looks like it will come down mainly late tomorrow afternoon and through tomorrow evening. Slippery travel is likely as people head home from work Tuesday evening.

Look for another push of colder weather behind that secondary storm system. Highs will drop back into the lower-half of the 20s, with perhaps a stronger surge of arctic air to start off early next week... Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SW 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: NE/E 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Morning snow, mainly NORTH. Drizzle may be icy. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Fair skies, but clouds NORTH. A blustery evening. LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. More snow late... Another 2-5″ in the evening. HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Daybreak flakes. Partly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Cold, but less wind. HIGH: 23 LOW: 11

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. HIGH: 24 LOW: 16

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with snow. Turning blustery. HIGH: 23 LOW: 6

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Quite cold with harsh wind chills. HIGH: 10

