Incense stick sparks small fire in Kaukauna

Kaukauna incense fire. Dec. 27, 2021
Kaukauna incense fire. Dec. 27, 2021(Kaukauna Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna firefighters are urging people to be careful with incense after a small fire Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home for the report of a smoldering outside wall. The homeowner smelled smoke. The fire department says it could have “progressed into a full structure fire.”

The department discovered that the fire was sparked by an incense stick that was placed in the snow outside the patio door.

“It was thought that the fresh snow would extinguish the stick but this was not the case. The stick was blown into the foundation crack starting leaves and debris on fire. The moral of this story is to make sure heat sources are full extinguished and discarded properly,” reads a post on Kaukauna Fire’s Facebook page.

