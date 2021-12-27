Advertisement

The final virtual push for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign continues virtually through Friday, Dec. 31. People can make online donations to the fundraiser.

Action 2 News at 4:30 caught up with local Salvation Army leaders to find out where they stand and why there’s still work to be done. Watch the video in the story.

HOW TO DONATE: https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macullen Schnell of Kiel was a member of the New Holstein Police Department. He died on...
New Holstein Police officer dies on Christmas after bout with cancer
Generic image of crash scene
Sheriff identifies man killed in township of Luxemburg crash
TV screen and remote
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Streaming service scams and driver’s license scams
More than 77,000 fans pack Lambeau Field on Christmas
More than 77,000 fans celebrate Christmas Day at Lambeau Field
Generic crash
Names released in crash that killed mother, unborn child

Latest News

December 27 Birthday Club
December 27 Birthday Club
December 26 Birthday Club
December 26 Birthday Club
December 25 Birthday Club
December 25 Birthday Club
December 24 Birthday Club
December 24 Birthday Club