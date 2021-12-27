The final virtual push for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign continues virtually through Friday, Dec. 31. People can make online donations to the fundraiser.
Action 2 News at 4:30 caught up with local Salvation Army leaders to find out where they stand and why there’s still work to be done. Watch the video in the story.
HOW TO DONATE: https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give/
