Evers says he may support bail changes after Waukesha parade

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says he might support efforts to overhaul Wisconsin’s bail system, which has come under scrutiny since the Waukesha Christmas parade deaths.

The Democratic governor told WISC-TV in a year-end interview published Monday that he might support changing the bail system to raise the amounts that violent offenders have to pay.

But he says everyone needs to “take a breath” and that all stakeholders would have to be involved in any discussions.

Authorities say a man who allegedly ran over his wife with his SUV drove into the parade, killing six people and injuring many others, two days after he was released on $1,000 bail.

Milwaukee County’s district attorney has said his office’s bail request was an oversight.

