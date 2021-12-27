Advertisement

Evers says he may support bail changes after Waukesha parade

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in Ladysmith, Wis. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The state handed out about $15 million in grants for tourism and sports marketing in Wisconsin earlier this month.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says he might support efforts to overhaul Wisconsin’s bail system, which has come under scrutiny since the Waukesha Christmas parade deaths.

The Democratic governor told WISC-TV in a year-end interview published Monday that he might support changing the bail system to raise the amounts that violent offenders have to pay.

But he says everyone needs to “take a breath” and that all stakeholders would have to be involved in any discussions.

Authorities say a man who allegedly ran over his wife with his SUV drove into the parade, killing six people and injuring many others, two days after he was released on $1,000 bail.

Milwaukee County’s district attorney has said his office’s bail request was an oversight.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macullen Schnell of Kiel was a member of the New Holstein Police Department. He died on...
New Holstein Police officer dies on Christmas after bout with cancer
Generic image of crash scene
Green Bay man killed in township of Luxemburg crash
TV screen and remote
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Streaming service scams and driver’s license scams
More than 77,000 fans pack Lambeau Field on Christmas
More than 77,000 fans celebrate Christmas Day at Lambeau Field
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs

Latest News

A deer that was stuck on the ice was rescued outside of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
WATCH: Fond du Lac family saves deer trapped on icy pond
December 27 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light snow
Dr. Rai and Aisha Morales
WATCH: Dr. Rai on omicron, Wisconsin situation
Macullen Schnell of Kiel was a member of the New Holstein Police Department. He died on...
New Holstein Police officer dies on Christmas after bout with cancer