On the Clock: Rodgers passes Favre, Packers beat Browns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers passed Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre for the Packers touchdown record, but the green and gold had to hang on late for a win over Cleveland on Christmas Day. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down the win, poor rushing defense, and the offense sputtering in the second half in this week’s “On the Clock.”

Other topics talked about this week include:

The Packers living on the “razors edge” as of late

The biggest threat in the NFC

Ablibs: Davante Adams, Rasul Douglas, and Mason Crosby

