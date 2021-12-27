Advertisement

On the Clock: Rodgers passes Favre, Packers beat Browns

By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers passed Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre for the Packers touchdown record, but the green and gold had to hang on late for a win over Cleveland on Christmas Day. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down the win, poor rushing defense, and the offense sputtering in the second half in this week’s “On the Clock.”

Other topics talked about this week include:

  • The Packers living on the “razors edge” as of late
  • The biggest threat in the NFC
  • Ablibs: Davante Adams, Rasul Douglas, and Mason Crosby

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Green Bay man killed in township of Luxemburg crash
Generic crash
Names released in crash that killed mother, unborn child
Macullen Schnell of Kiel was a member of the New Holstein Police Department. He died on...
New Holstein Police officer dies on Christmas after bout with cancer
More than 77,000 fans pack Lambeau Field on Christmas
More than 77,000 fans celebrate Christmas Day at Lambeau Field
A deep fryer catches fire in Appleton. Dec. 24, 2021
Deep fryer catches fire in Appleton

Latest News

The best Packers panel in the business breaks down Green Bay's win over the Browns.
On the Clock: Rodgers passes Favre, Packers beat Browns
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during...
Rodgers sets team record as Packers hold off Browns 24-22
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark celebrates his sack during the second half of an NFL football...
Packers DL Kenny Clark activated for Christmas game
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (73) walks of the field after an NFL football...
Nijman making a name for himself as Packers’ fill-in tackle