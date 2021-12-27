Advertisement

ANOTHER ROUND OF WET SNOW LATE TOMORROW...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Most of the area picked up a slushy 2-5″ through early this morning. Travel conditions have improved though. Clouds, fog and drizzle will give way to clearing skies late today.

Colder weather returns tonight... As our recent storm system pulls away, a blustery west wind will cause temperatures to drop this evening. Lows will dip into the teens tonight, with highs close to the freezing mark tomorrow.

Tomorrow is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Our next weathermaker will bring us another 2-5″ of wet, packing snow across the area. It looks like it will come down mainly late tomorrow afternoon and through tomorrow evening. Slippery travel is likely as people head home from work Tuesday evening.

Look for another push of colder weather behind that secondary storm system. Highs will drop back into the lower-half of the 20s, with perhaps a stronger surge of arctic air to start off early next week... Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: NE/E 1-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Clouds, drizzle and fog... Then, clearing and blustery late HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Fair skies, but clouds NORTH. A blustery evening. LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. More snow late... Another 2-5″ in the evening. HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Daybreak flakes. Partly sunny. A bit blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Cold, but less wind. HIGH: 23 LOW: 11

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. HIGH: 24 LOW: 16

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with snow. Turning blustery. HIGH: 23 LOW: 6

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Quite cold with harsh wind chills. HIGH: 10

