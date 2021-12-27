Advertisement

ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW TUESDAY AFTERNOON & NIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Looking for more snow? If so, you are in luck. The next round of the white stuff is due in by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

This next weather maker looks very similar to what we just had Sunday night and Monday morning. I expect anywhere from 1″ to 6″ of wet snow across our part of the world. Lower totals are likely near Lake Michigan while a good 2-4″ is possible in the Fox Valley. Farther west and northwest there may be anywhere from 2″ to 6″. The snow is expected to develop by mid afternoon and carry over into the evening and parts of the overnight hours. Some light freezing drizzle may occur on the back edge of the snow in the wee hours of Tuesday night.

Temperatures will fall below freezing starting Wednesday morning and we look to stay below freezing for the rest of the forecast period. Keep an eye on black ice and slippery spots for the next few days at least once the snow tapers Tuesday night.

While some light snow could occur somewhere here as we close out the week, the next potential snow storm would be Saturday... if it develops. Data still suggest something is possible so stay tuned for updates. Several more inches are certainly possible along with blustery conditions.

The good news here is that things should quiet down just in time for the Packers game Sunday night. It’ll be cold but quiet. Nothing we can’t handle, right?

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: ESE 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: WNW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Winds taper off. LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Afternoon and evening snow. Another 1-6″ possible by Tuesday night. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some lingering flakes. HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes are possible. HIGH: 23 LOW: 10

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 25 LOW: 16

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Snow possible. HIGH: 25 LOW: 7

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold. HIGH: 18 LOW: 0

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold. HIGH: 16

