WET SNOW TONIGHT, MORE SNOW TUESDAY

Several rounds of wintry weather and much colder air are on the way as we close out 2021. More snow could fall on the first day of 2022 as well.

Tonight through Monday morning is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for wet snow and light freezing drizzle. Expected snowfall totals range from 1-3″ southeast of the Fox Valley, 2-4″ from Sturgeon Bay through Green Bay & the Fox Valley, and 3-7″ northwest of the valley into the North Woods. The snow will be heavy and wet with temperatures climbing into the lower 30s by sunrise Monday. You may need to allow extra time for your Monday morning commute due to slick roads. Snow and/or wintry mix will gradually wind down by midday as the storm system pulls away. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40° and that should mitigate travel issues as the day wears on. Winds could gust over 30 mph at times tonight and during the day Monday.

We’ll have a break Monday night and Tuesday morning but another weather maker is on the way for Tuesday afternoon, evening, and night. This time period is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Another 2-6″ of snow (plus or minus) may fall across the area. Additional slick spots are likely for the Tuesday evening commute.

Colder but relatively quiet conditions can be expected for the last few days of 2021. A few flakes are possible from time to time but the big story will be the seasonably chilly air.

Just in time for Near Year’s Day is yet another potential snow maker. Recent data suggest a potent system may swirl our way by Saturday afternoon and night. If this develops, several more inches of snow and blustery conditions will occur in our neck of the woods.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: SE/WSW 10-25 G35 MPH

TUESDAY: E 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow develops, icy mix possible late. LOW: 29, then slowly rising

MONDAY: Slushy snow or an icy mix through the morning. Some PM clearing. Slippery travel. HIGH: 39 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. PM & evening snow. Another 2-6″ is possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Turning colder. HIGH: 25 LOW: 5

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun. A few flakes? HIGH: 18 LOW: 6

NEW YEAR’S EVE: More clouds than sun. A few flakes? HIGH: 22 LOW: 16

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Increasing clouds. Afternoon & evening snow possible. HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: Some AM flakes then clearing. Cold. HIGH: 20

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.