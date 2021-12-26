Tips to avoid hassles when making holiday returns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ‘Twas the night after Christmas and many people may be reexamining the gifts they received, thinking about making returns or exchanges.

Between widespread shipping issues and dealing with COVID-19, the 2021 holiday shopping season was not without its challenges.

Many stores and online retailers made shopping safe and more convenient, but there are a few things you need to keep in mind for all your holiday returns.

“If you don’t have the gift receipt with you, they can still locate that in the system, and depending on the store policy, they could give you like some merchandise credit, or they could give you a gift card,” said Dr. Aniruddha Pangarkar, assistant professor of marketing at UW-Green Bay.

Dr. Pangarkar says making returns as soon as possible is best for you and the retailer.

“The sooner you return it, there’s a better chance that they will give you the kind of good service that you expect. And every store has different policies, sometimes it’s 30 days, sometimes it’s 60 days,” said Dr. Pangarkar.

He says if you get a gift card for Christmas, you might be able to return it.

“Typically gift cards at the bigger retailers, like Bloomingdales, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Kohl’s, in case you don’t need the gift card, you can take it back to the retailer and they will accept it back at 80 to 90% typically of the price of the gift card,” said Dr. Pangarkar.

In case you used a partial amount of a gift card but no longer want it, you can exchange or trade it on many different legitimate sites.

“They are like pretty prolific right now, these are retailers like CardCash, or CardHub, or Junk Card, you can find a bunch of them online and they will exchange your gift card for cash. They will typically take a small fee,” said Dr. Pangarkar.

Dr. Pangarkar also says about 14% to 15% of Americans are going to make holiday returns.

“This would amount to something like anywhere between a hundred billion dollars to one hundred twenty-five billion dollars worth of stuff,” said Dr. Pangarkar.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.