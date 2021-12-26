SLUSHY SNOW TONIGHT AND INTO MONDAY

The day after Christmas looks quiet with an area of high pressure nearby. The northeast breeze around this stable weathermaker is ushering in colder weather compared to yesterday. Highs will be in the 20s across the Northwoods, with low to middle 30s across eastern Wisconsin. That northeast breeze will also push some clouds off the Bay and Lakeshore. In general we’ll see sunshine, then increasing clouds. Skies will be mostly cloudy as we reach sunset.

Meanwhile a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for later tonight and into Monday morning. We’re going to get a round of wet, slushy snow... A thin glaze of ice is also possible from Green Bay and to the SOUTH. It looks like most of the area will see 2-5″ of snow... The highest totals will be to the NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley, while totals across far east-central Wisconsin will be on the lower end of that range. Regardless, drivers should be ready for a slow and slippery Monday morning commute. Late tonight and into Monday morning is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

We’ve also now posted a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for late Tuesday and into Tuesday night... Another storm system passing through the region, will give us more accumulating snow. It wouldn’t be surprising if we pick up another 2-5″ of snowfall, making for more tricky travel conditions.

Later in the week, the forecast looks drier, but also colder... As we usher in the New Year, highs will be closer to 20 degrees, with overnight temperatures in the single digits and teens.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: SE/SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Some sunshine, then increasing clouds. Slightly colder. HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: Snow develops, with a late icy mix SOUTH. LOW: 27, then slowly rising

MONDAY: Slushy snow or an icy mix... 2-5″ for most folks. Slippery travel. HIGH: 38 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. More snow late... Another 2-5″? HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 23 LOW: 2

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Cold, but less wind. HIGH: 20 LOW: 10

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly sunny. A few snow showers. HIGH: 23 LOW: 12

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy and cold. A few flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 18

