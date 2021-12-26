More than 77,000 fans celebrate Christmas Day at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Being a Packers fan is the gift that keeps on giving, especially when they get to enjoy a Christmas day game at Lambeau Field for the first time in 10 years.

This Christmas marks the third time the Green Bay Packers have played on Christmas Day, a rare way to spend Christmas cheering on the Packers.

“My favorite part about Christmas is probably doing fun things with your family,” said Korbin Krueger, Packers fan.

For many going to a Packers game is a family tradition, and a Christmas wish came true for two young fans who have never been to a game before.

“Our family opened gifts the night before Christmas, and then we got surprised with the tickets,” said Krueger.

More than 77,000 fans filled Lambeau Field, enjoying good weather, good company, and a good time.

“There’s something special about Christmas day. Everybody just had the hustle and bustle from the holidays, today’s kind of a relaxing day, and what better way can you do it, to go to a Packer game and watch them win today,” said Mike Havel, Packers fan.

Several fans who have celebrated Christmas Day at past Packers games before, showed their holiday spirit in a variety of Christmas themed outfits.

“I wore this suit about 20 years ago for the first time and it was on a Christmas Day against the Bears, and so I decided to bring it back this weekend again,” said Havel.

“We come for every Christmas game, this is kind of our yearly tradition, so we’re here, and it’s fun, we get to dress up and party with all the Wisconsinites here,” said Andrea Huppert, Packers fan.

A Christmas wish from many is to watch Aaron Rodgers become the all-time leader in touchdown passes.

“I want to see him set the touchdown record,” said Krueger.

