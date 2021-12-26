Advertisement

More than 77,000 fans celebrate Christmas Day at Lambeau Field

More than 77,000 fans pack Lambeau Field on Christmas
More than 77,000 fans pack Lambeau Field on Christmas(WBAY)
By Megan Kernan
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Being a Packers fan is the gift that keeps on giving, especially when they get to enjoy a Christmas day game at Lambeau Field for the first time in 10 years.

This Christmas marks the third time the Green Bay Packers have played on Christmas Day, a rare way to spend Christmas cheering on the Packers.

“My favorite part about Christmas is probably doing fun things with your family,” said Korbin Krueger, Packers fan.

For many going to a Packers game is a family tradition, and a Christmas wish came true for two young fans who have never been to a game before.

“Our family opened gifts the night before Christmas, and then we got surprised with the tickets,” said Krueger.

More than 77,000 fans filled Lambeau Field, enjoying good weather, good company, and a good time.

“There’s something special about Christmas day. Everybody just had the hustle and bustle from the holidays, today’s kind of a relaxing day, and what better way can you do it, to go to a Packer game and watch them win today,” said Mike Havel, Packers fan.

Several fans who have celebrated Christmas Day at past Packers games before, showed their holiday spirit in a variety of Christmas themed outfits.

“I wore this suit about 20 years ago for the first time and it was on a Christmas Day against the Bears, and so I decided to bring it back this weekend again,” said Havel.

“We come for every Christmas game, this is kind of our yearly tradition, so we’re here, and it’s fun, we get to dress up and party with all the Wisconsinites here,” said Andrea Huppert, Packers fan.

A Christmas wish from many is to watch Aaron Rodgers become the all-time leader in touchdown passes.

“I want to see him set the touchdown record,” said Krueger.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
Names released in crash that killed mother, unborn child
A deep fryer catches fire in Appleton. Dec. 24, 2021
Deep fryer catches fire in Appleton
Generic image of crash scene
Green Bay man killed in township of Luxemburg crash
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin on track to mark 10,000 COVID-19 death milestone before new year
A video clip shot from a security camera was shared online, prompting animal abuse claims...
Another video alleges abuse against Outagamie Co. dog trainer

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Early sunshine with increase clouds later today!
First Alert Forecast: Nice Weather for Christmas Day!
Generic image of crash scene
Green Bay man killed in township of Luxemburg crash
Generic crash
Names released in crash that killed mother, unborn child