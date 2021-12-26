Advertisement

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Streaming service scams and driver’s license scams

TV screen and remote
TV screen and remote(None)
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers are targeting people signing up for streaming services and preying on Wisconsin drivers.

If you’re signing up for a streaming service, make sure you’re on the real website. The Better Business Bureau says to beware of fake activations.

If you’re signing up for a service like Netflix or Hulu, be careful when you activate the account. Scammers have set up lookalike websites to trick you into clicking on links and downloading malware.

Scammers cannot copy a website’s official URL. Watch for spelling errors.

Make sure you’re on an official website before you enter a user name and password.

Consumer experts are also warning consumers about fake text messages that look like they’re from the DMV. Scammers are targeting Wisconsin drivers.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says do not click on links coming from these fake accounts. For example, one says the DMV requires you to validate your driver’s license due to a security upgrade and threatens suspension. That’s not real. Do not click on those links.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
Names released in crash that killed mother, unborn child
Generic image of crash scene
Green Bay man killed in township of Luxemburg crash
A deep fryer catches fire in Appleton. Dec. 24, 2021
Deep fryer catches fire in Appleton
The tunnel at Lambeau Field.
Packers Game Day live tweets
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin on track to mark 10,000 COVID-19 death milestone before new year

Latest News

More than 77,000 fans pack Lambeau Field on Christmas
More than 77,000 fans celebrate Christmas Day at Lambeau Field
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Early sunshine with increase clouds later today!
First Alert Forecast: Nice Weather for Christmas Day!
Generic image of crash scene
Green Bay man killed in township of Luxemburg crash