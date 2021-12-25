SLOPPY SNOW COMING SUNDAY NIGHT

Santa may not have given all areas a White Christmas but several more opportunities for fresh snow exist over the coming days.

If we’re lucky we’ll squeeze out some early day sun on Sunday but it won’t last. Clouds are going to thicken during the afternoon as our next weather maker approaches. Highs should top out around 32° in Green Bay. Areas of sloppy, wet, & dense snow are expected to develop Sunday evening and continue into Monday morning. A mix of snow/freezing rain/rain may also develop around the region since temperatures will be hovering around freezing. The latest snow projections Sunday night into Monday call for 1-3″ mainly south and east of the Fox Valley... 2-4″ for Sturgeon Bay, Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and Wautoma... and generally 3″ to 6″ or 7″ northwest of the Fox Valley into the North Woods.

We’ll get in between weather makers Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. The next snow system is set to arrive by Tuesday afternoon and evening. The setup looks similar to Sunday night so I would expect several more inches of snow at least across the area.

Temperatures will cool down for end of the work week as we close out 2021. Thankfully it doesn’t appear to active for our neck of the woods leading up to New Year’s Eve.

Some data suggest that ANOTHER snow system could affect the region at some point during New Year’s weekend. It’s still a bit too early to tell exactly but stay tuned. Let’s get through the next 2 systems first, right?

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: ENE 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: SE/WSW 10-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. A few flakes NORTH. LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Some early day sun. Clouds thicken during the afternoon. Snow develops in the evening. HIGH: 32 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Areas of snow and/or wintry mix mainly during the morning. Blustery. HIGH: 38 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow possible late in the day and into the evening. HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes north, then clearing. Blustery. HIGH: 228 LOW: 5

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes possible. Much colder. HIGH: 17 LOW: 2

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 25 LOW: 11

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Some snow is possible. HIGH: 30

