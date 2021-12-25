A QUIET CHRISTMAS FORECAST... THEN SNOW BY TOMORROW EVENING

Merry Christmas to you and your families! All of us here in the First Alert Weather Center hope you’re able to celebrate this special time of year with your families in a safe manner.

We’re starting your Christmas day off with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures occurred shortly after midnight. Some spots saw mid to upper 30s, but those temperatures have since fallen a few degrees. Most of us will hold steady in the low to mid 30s for the rest of the day, except across the north where winds out of the north have dropped temperatures into the 20s. The best chance to see any flakes this evening will be across the far north, but some stray flakes cannot be ruled out in the Fox Valley as well.

Tomorrow will begin on a quiet note, but the first of two stronger storms will arrive during the evening. Clouds will thicken through the day, and steady snow showers will overspread the area at night. Far southern Wisconsin will see rain-mix... and that may push farther north by sunrise Monday. The next weathermaker after that should bring a round of afternoon snow on Tuesday. Both systems have the potential to bring several inches of accumulation. Be sure to check back for updates!

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: NE/N 5-15 MPH

CHRISTMAS DAY: Morning sunshine, more clouds late. Light evening snow possible, especially NORTH. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Evening flakes. Variable skies. LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow showers arrive during the evening. Steady snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 32 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Morning snow NORTH, rain-mix SOUTH. Some clearing late. Blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Cloudy with afternoon snow showers, rain-mix SOUTH. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes north, then clearing. Blustery. HIGH: 29 LOW: 4

THURSDAY: Much colder with a mix of sun and clouds. Subzero chills. HIGH: 18 LOW: 8

NEW YEARS EVE: Partly cloudy. Slightly milder, but still below average. HIGH: 23

