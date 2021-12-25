Advertisement

Green Bay man killed in township of Luxemburg crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve in the township of Luxemburg.

At 7:20 p.m., the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of County Highway V and County Highway N. A car hit a power pole and lines were knocked to the ground.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 19-year-old victim was traveling north on County Highway V and was unable to stop at the intersection with County N. He hit a pole near the road.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The man’s name was not released pending notification of family.

Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, Luxemburg Rescue and Luxemburg Fire Department responded along with Wisconsin Public Service.

