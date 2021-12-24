Advertisement

Wisconsin on track to mark 10,000 COVID-19 death milestone before new year

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin is on track to hit the 10,000 COVID-19 death milestone before the new year.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 29 new COVID-19 deaths on Christmas Eve, bringing the total to 9,915. Wisconsin’s seven-day average is 37.

New deaths were reported Friday in the counties of Calumet, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Waupaca and Winnebago.

Wisconsin added 4,173 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve, edging the seven-day average up to 3,583.

Nearly 8.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been given in Wisconsin. The state has recorded 1.5 million booster shots.

The state says 61.7 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 58 percent have completed their vaccine series.

COVID-19 activity is Critically High in 39 counties and Very High in 33 counties.

Several counties in the WBAY area are in the Critically High Category. That includes Oconto, Brown, Outagamie, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Winnebago, Calumet, Waushara, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

The categorization means there is there is a critically high burden of the number of cases per 100,000 people.

CLICK HERE for the breakdown.

The state says there is no significant change in hospitalizations and ICU patients. Overall hospital capacity shows 93 percent of beds in use and 96.5 percent of ICU beds in use.

Omicron is the predominant strain among new COVID-19 cases nationwide.

FRIDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

  • 5 to 11: 20% received vaccine (+0.2)/13.8% completed vaccinations (+0.2)
  • 12 to 17: 56.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.9% completed vaccinations (+0.1)
  • 18 to 24: 56.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)
  • 25 to 34: 60.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)
  • 35 to 44: 66.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/63.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)
  • 45 to 54: 69.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/66.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)
  • 55 to 64: 76.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/73.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)
  • 65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/82.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)
THURSDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)
(Health region)		% of population
with at least 1 dose		% of population
completed series
Brown (264,542) (NE)62.9%59.6%
Calumet (50,089) (FV)55.0% (+0.1)52.3% (+0.1)
Dodge (87,839)50.4% (+0.1)47.7%
Door (27,668) (NE)76.7% (+0.1)71.9%
Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE)53.6% (+0.1)50.7%
Forest (9,004)50.6% 48.0% (+0.1)
Florence (4,295) (NE)49.2% (+0.1)47.0%
Green Lake (18,913) (FV)55.5%52.3% (-0.1)
Kewaunee (20,434) (NE)51.1% (+0.1)49.1%
Langlade (19,189)52.5% (+0.1)49.9%
Manitowoc (78,981) (NE)58.3% 55.6%
Marinette (40,350) (NE)51.3% 48.6%
Menominee (4,556) (FV)78.4% 73.8%
Oconto (37,930) (NE)51.2% (+0.1)48.9% (+0.1)
Outagamie (187,885) (FV)61.8% (+0.1)58.5% (+0.1)
Shawano (40,899) (FV)46.2% (+0.1)44.0%
Sheboygan (115,340) (SE)60.4% (+0.1)57.1%
Waupaca (50,990) (FV)53.8% 51.2%
Waushara (24,443) (FV)44.6% 42.3%
Winnebago (171,907) (FV)60.1% (+0.1)56.5%
NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE)286,720 (60.4%, -0.1)271,959 (57.3% -0.1)
FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV)318,439 (57.9% +0.1)301,089 (54.8%, +0.1)
WISCONSIN (5,822,434)3,600,100 (61.7%)3,381,690 (58.0%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

  • Brown – 49,123 cases (+79) (304 deaths)
  • Calumet – 8,597 cases (+26) (77 deaths)(+1)
  • Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,622 cases (+26) (74 deaths)
  • Dodge – 17,935 cases (+100) (241 deaths) (+12)
  • Door – 4,328 cases (-2) (41 deaths)
  • Florence - 618 cases (-1) (15 deaths)
  • Fond du Lac – 20,432 cases (+153) (182 deaths)(+4)
  • Forest - 1,727 cases (+1) (36 deaths)
  • Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,867 cases (+7) (33 deaths)
  • Green Lake - 3,011 cases (-2) (40 deaths) (+1)
  • Iron (Mich.)* – 1,654 cases (+9) (57 deaths)
  • Kewaunee – 3,541 cases (+9) (35 deaths)
  • Langlade - 3,552 cases (+7) (50 deaths)
  • Manitowoc – 12,527 cases (+96) (108 deaths)(+1)
  • Marinette - 7,299 cases (+13) (83 deaths)(+1)
  • Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,040 cases (+10) (52 deaths)
  • Menominee – 1,018 cases (11 deaths)
  • Oconto – 7,098 cases (+71) (72 deaths)
  • Outagamie – 30,589 cases (+123) (273 deaths)
  • Shawano – 7,210 cases (+17) (91 deaths)
  • Sheboygan – 20,845 cases (+108) (182 deaths)
  • Waupaca – 8,289 cases (-1) (166 deaths) (+1)
  • Waushara – 3,568 cases (+4) (57 deaths)
  • Winnebago – 28,889 cases (+160) (275 deaths)(+4)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Michigan did not update numbers on Dec. 24 due to the holiday.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

