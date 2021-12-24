Advertisement

Rare bird from Asia spotted in Massachusetts

A rare Steller's sea eagle has been spotted in a Massachusetts state park, thousands of miles...
A rare Steller's sea eagle has been spotted in a Massachusetts state park, thousands of miles from its native habitat.(Carol Molander via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A rare Steller’s sea eagle has been spotted in a Massachusetts state park, thousands of miles from its native habitat.

State wildlife experts say no one knows how it got so far from home, which should be in eastern Russia or parts of Asia.

They say it could have gotten caught up in a storm and blown off course, or it may have made a basic navigational error.

Whatever the case, birdwatchers are flocking to the park to get a glimpse.

The state officials said it’s likely the same eagle that’s been spotted in Alaska and Canada, and no one knows if the very lost bird will ever return to its normal range.

They say Steller’s sea eagles are some of the largest raptors in the world and can weigh up to 20 pounds, with an 8-foot wingspan.

Steller’s sea eagles are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.

There are only about 3,600 to 4,600 mature individuals living in the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
Woman and unborn child killed in crash near Weyauwega
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
For first time since last winter, Wisconsin reports statewide “Critically High” COVID-19 activity
Several crashes closed Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads lead to multiple crashes, road closures on I-94 Thursday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to throwing a fourth quarter touchdown...
3 Green Bay Packers named to Pro Bowl
Rico’s has been a chain in the Fox Valley for 15 years, opening its first location in Freedom...
Rico’s Family Restaurant permanently closes all locations

Latest News

Delta is facing staffing issues and bad weather, forcing cancellation of some flights.
Airlines cancel Christmas flights due to COVID staffing shortages
Someone pointed a gun at the lawmaker and took her SUV as she was getting ready to leave a...
Rep. Scanlon talks about carjacking
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden visit children at Children's National Hospital on...
Biden, first lady visit hospitalized kids on Christmas Eve
Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
Coroner IDs girl killed by police in Los Angeles shooting
Dominic Choi, LAPD assistant chief, describes the incident that led to a teenager being shot...
Police: Bullet struck teen through wall at Los Angeles store