Advertisement

Packers DL Kenny Clark activated for Christmas game

Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark celebrates his sack during the second half of an NFL football...
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark celebrates his sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Welcome back, Kenny Clark.

The Green Bay Packers will have their Pro Bowl DL back for the Christmas game against the Cleveland Browns.

On Friday, Clark was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to play.

Clark returned to practice Thursday.

Clark missed the previous game against Baltimore due to virus protocols. In that game, the Ravens rushed for 143 yards with quarterback Tyler Huntley accounting for more than half of that.

In other moves, the Packers placed LB Chauncey Rivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated T/G Cole Van Lanen from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

LB Ty Summers and WR Malik Taylor were placed on injured reserve.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crash
Woman and unborn child killed in crash near Weyauwega
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
For first time since last winter, Wisconsin reports statewide “Critically High” COVID-19 activity
Several crashes closed Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads lead to multiple crashes, road closures on I-94 Thursday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to throwing a fourth quarter touchdown...
3 Green Bay Packers named to Pro Bowl
Rico’s has been a chain in the Fox Valley for 15 years, opening its first location in Freedom...
Rico’s Family Restaurant permanently closes all locations

Latest News

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (73) walks of the field after an NFL football...
Nijman making a name for himself as Packers’ fill-in tackle
Defensive lineman (97) Kenny Clark of the Green Bay Packers lines up against the Arizona...
Packers’ Clark returns to practice
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to throwing a fourth quarter touchdown...
3 Green Bay Packers named to Pro Bowl
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams hands the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers after catching a...
Packers receivers with chance to help rewrite team record book