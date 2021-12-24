Packers DL Kenny Clark activated for Christmas game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Welcome back, Kenny Clark.

The Green Bay Packers will have their Pro Bowl DL back for the Christmas game against the Cleveland Browns.

On Friday, Clark was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to play.

Clark returned to practice Thursday.

Clark missed the previous game against Baltimore due to virus protocols. In that game, the Ravens rushed for 143 yards with quarterback Tyler Huntley accounting for more than half of that.

In other moves, the Packers placed LB Chauncey Rivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated T/G Cole Van Lanen from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

LB Ty Summers and WR Malik Taylor were placed on injured reserve.

