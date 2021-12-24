ONE FOGGY CHRISTMAS EVE...

Merry Christmas Eve to you and your family! Areas of dense fog can be expected into the night across Northeast Wisconsin. Slow down and use your low beams if you’ll be traveling. Watch for slippery roads where temperatures are hovering close to freezing. A dense fog advisory remains in effect until Midnight.

A cold front arrives tonight, turning our winds to the north. That should help to scour out the fog late... and will eventually lead to clearing skies by dawn on Christmas morning. Temperatures will also trend back down on Christmas Day and for the rest of the weekend. Look for highs in the lower and middle 30s. Christmas morning should be relatively sunny, but clouds will increase and thicken for the afternoon. A round of light snow could move through during the evening, but any accumulation would be minimal.

Sunday will begin on a quiet note, but the first of two stronger storms will arrive during the evening. Clouds will thicken through the day, and steady snow showers will overspread the area at night. Far southern Wisconsin will see rain-mix... and that may push farther north by sunrise Monday. The next weathermaker after that should bring a round of afternoon snow on Tuesday. Both systems have the potential to bring several inches of accumulation. Be sure to check back for updates!

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: N/NE 5-10 MPH

CHRISTMAS EVE: Evening fog and drizzle. Clouds, with clearing skies late. LOW: 30

CHRISTMAS DAY: Morning sunshine, more clouds late. Light evening snow possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow showers arrive during the evening. Steady snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 32 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Morning snow NORTH, rain-mix SOUTH. Some afternoon sun. Blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Cloudy with afternoon snow showers, rain-mix SOUTH. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes north, then clearing. Blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 6

THURSDAY: Much colder with a mix of sun and clouds. Harsh chills. HIGH: 18 LOW: 8

NEW YEARS EVE: Partly cloudy. Slightly milder, but still below average. HIGH: 24

