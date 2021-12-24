Advertisement

Nijman making a name for himself as Packers’ fill-in tackle

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (73) walks of the field after an NFL football...
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (73) walks of the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Yosh Nijman has certainly made a name for himself this season.

“The ‘J’ is silent. NIjman is a Dutch last name. They don’t pronounce the ‘J’ in that language. The first name is Yosh, full name Yoshua,” said Yosh Nijman.

Whether or not people are pronouncing it right is a different story.

“We had a rookie meeting when we hand them out the notebooks, and he gets his notebook. He comes up to me right afterwards and he says ‘hey coach, my name’s not Josh. It’s Yosh.’ And I was like ‘Ok, Yosh. We’ll get that fix for you,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

“I personally didn’t like really articulate what my name was to the team. So everyone was just saying a figment of what they thought it was.,” said Nijman.

From joining the green and gold as an undrafted free agent in 2019, to protecting Aaron Rodgers blindside in 2021, NIjman has made a lot of progress. Only allowing three sacks this season in six starts. Many of those games against some of the best pass rushers in the league. A list that includes the likes of Nick Bosa, T.J. Watt, Von Miller, and Aaron Donald.

“He’s developed as much as anybody. Just how he’s taken to the coaching, and not only from Steno and Butkus, but guys like David Bakhtiari. I mean David does such a great job, and there’s so many guys in that room that have really helped him get to where he is,” said LaFleur.

This week another great pass rusher comes to town, Cleveland’s Miles Garrett, but his status is uncertain due to a groin injury.

“I’m just really excited to play on Christmas. Another opportunity to go out there and put on the G. If he does or doesn’t play, I’m just excited for the challenge whoever’s out there,” said Nijman.

“Whether or not Miles Garrett is going to play, I know he’s listed as questionable, you’ve just got to have a plan. Or whether or not Jadeveon Clowney is in there, you always have to have contingency plans. You’re always trying to attack the scheme, and then think about the personnel,” said LaFleur.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video clip shot from a security camera was shared online, prompting animal abuse claims...
Dog trainer closes Black Creek business after video alleges abuse
COVID generic
Wisconsin reports first COVID-19 death in child under 10
Starkie Swenson
High Cliff remains identified as Starkie Swenson
The victims included four adults and three kids.
Authorities: Carbon monoxide killed 7 people in Minnesota home
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to throwing a fourth quarter touchdown...
3 Green Bay Packers named to Pro Bowl

Latest News

Defensive lineman (97) Kenny Clark of the Green Bay Packers lines up against the Arizona...
Packers’ Clark returns to practice
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to throwing a fourth quarter touchdown...
3 Green Bay Packers named to Pro Bowl
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams hands the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers after catching a...
Packers receivers with chance to help rewrite team record book
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
Badgers’ Allen named Freshman of the Year finalist