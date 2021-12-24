Nijman making a name for himself as Packers’ fill-in tackle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Yosh Nijman has certainly made a name for himself this season.

“The ‘J’ is silent. NIjman is a Dutch last name. They don’t pronounce the ‘J’ in that language. The first name is Yosh, full name Yoshua,” said Yosh Nijman.

Whether or not people are pronouncing it right is a different story.

“We had a rookie meeting when we hand them out the notebooks, and he gets his notebook. He comes up to me right afterwards and he says ‘hey coach, my name’s not Josh. It’s Yosh.’ And I was like ‘Ok, Yosh. We’ll get that fix for you,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

“I personally didn’t like really articulate what my name was to the team. So everyone was just saying a figment of what they thought it was.,” said Nijman.

From joining the green and gold as an undrafted free agent in 2019, to protecting Aaron Rodgers blindside in 2021, NIjman has made a lot of progress. Only allowing three sacks this season in six starts. Many of those games against some of the best pass rushers in the league. A list that includes the likes of Nick Bosa, T.J. Watt, Von Miller, and Aaron Donald.

“He’s developed as much as anybody. Just how he’s taken to the coaching, and not only from Steno and Butkus, but guys like David Bakhtiari. I mean David does such a great job, and there’s so many guys in that room that have really helped him get to where he is,” said LaFleur.

This week another great pass rusher comes to town, Cleveland’s Miles Garrett, but his status is uncertain due to a groin injury.

“I’m just really excited to play on Christmas. Another opportunity to go out there and put on the G. If he does or doesn’t play, I’m just excited for the challenge whoever’s out there,” said Nijman.

“Whether or not Miles Garrett is going to play, I know he’s listed as questionable, you’ve just got to have a plan. Or whether or not Jadeveon Clowney is in there, you always have to have contingency plans. You’re always trying to attack the scheme, and then think about the personnel,” said LaFleur.

