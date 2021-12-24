MIST, DRIZZLE, FOG... BUT A MILD CHRISTMAS EVE DAY

Merry Christmas Eve Day to you and your family! Watch for some slippery travel NORTH of Green Bay, where moisture from fog and subfreezing temperatures may have create icy spots on untreated roads. As more moisture arrives on a brisk south wind, we’ll have areas of mist, drizzle and light showers through this afternoon and evening. It’s possible this precipitation could fall as some light freezing rain across the Northwoods, so watch for more slippery travel at times today.

That south wind is also ushering in milder than normal December weather. Highs will reach the 40s this afternoon, with 30s across the Northwoods. However, a cold front arrives tonight, which will cause the wind to turn to the north. That means our temperatures will trend back down on Christmas Day and through the weekend. Highs on your holiday will be in the low to middle 30s, with some sunshine.

Once we come out of the weekend, we’re going into an unsettled weather pattern. A few rounds of snow are heading our way... One round is expected Sunday night and into Monday, followed by another round of snow late Tuesday and early Wednesday. A few inches of snow will be possible with each weathermaker... Stay tuned for more details on how much snow we’re expecting to see!

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SE/S 5-15+ MPH

CHRISTMAS: N 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Areas of fog and drizzle... May be icy NORTH. Mild for December. HIGH: 42

CHRISTMAS EVE: Evening fog and drizzle. Clouds, with clearing skies late. LOW: 30

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. Clouds late. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 32 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Morning snow or a mix. Some afternoon sun. Breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. More snow arrives late. HIGH: 31 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: A few early flakes, then clearing. Blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 8

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Much colder. HIGH: 18

