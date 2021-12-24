Last-minute shoppers turn to local brick-and-mortar stores ahead of Christmas Day

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - As the clock ticks down on the hours until Christmas morning, last-minute shoppers headed out the doors this Christmas Eve to get their final gifts before the big holiday.

Many shoppers crammed in last-minute shopping in search of the perfect gift needed for family and friends.

With the deadline to order things online in time for Christmas long passed, shoppers turned to brick-and-mortar stores in downtown De Pere.

“I just got done with work at the hospital and I’m picking up presents for the nurses at work,” said Christine Dellise, Green Bay resident.

While many people packed the malls and big chain stores, some folks are shopping local to avoid fighting crowds.

Seroogy’s is a popular spot for those who chose to give a sweet gift from their favorite local chocolate shop, “There is no better chocolate shop anywhere else, it just doesn’t even compare,” said Dellise.

Ruth Fameree, small business owner of Smithmaker Artisan Co. in De Pere says her store is typically booming on Christmas Eve for those who are in a crunch.

“Our downtown De Pere community, a lot of us are open to help those customers. You don’t have to beat the big crowds in the big box stores and you can get more personal service at stores like ours. So it just takes the stress off, and I think we help people keep the holiday spirit or bring the holiday spirit as they head into the holidays. We’ll take the price off, we have tissue papers and bags so it can leave the store and be ready to give to someone right away. So we try to make it as easy and as simple as possible for everyone,” said Fameree.

At Smithmaker, folks can pick up cozy sweatshirts, many candles, homemade soaps, and old fashioned glasses created by all Wisconsin-based artisans.

Fameree says shopping local is a trend, but it’s a trend that is here to stay.

“I think people realize when you shop local, the money stays in the community, which it helps support the families, your neighbor, things like that, versus going all the way up the corporate chains. So shopping local, I think it just brings that spirit of community to people and makes people feel good, and it really makes the business owners grateful,” said Fameree.

